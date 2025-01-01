Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” fully loaded PUSH start 4X4 POWER leather interior SUNROOF with DUEL exhaust to many options to list. Comes Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, lic. & Omvic fee). Please call  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2007 Cadillac STS

145,423 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2007 Cadillac STS

"4X4 LUXURY like NEW" certified + FREE 6M warranty

12308351

2007 Cadillac STS

"4X4 LUXURY like NEW" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,423KM
VIN 1G6DW677270190676

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,423 KM

“Holy COW” fully loaded PUSH start 4X4 POWER leather interior SUNROOF with DUEL exhaust to many options to list. Comes Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, lic. & Omvic fee). Please call  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983

905-683-7301
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2007 Cadillac STS