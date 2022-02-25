Menu
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

132,124 KM

$3,999

$3,999
$3,999

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

132,124KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8349480
  • Stock #: 685
  • VIN: 1G1AJ55F477221672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,124 KM

Vehicle Description

“Gas MISER” comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

