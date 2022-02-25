2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $3,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 1 2 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8349480

8349480 Stock #: 685

685 VIN: 1G1AJ55F477221672

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 132,124 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.