Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS come fully loaded 4X4 excellent for WORK or PLAY.  Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).   www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2007 Chevrolet Colorado

342,310 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Chevrolet Colorado

"4X4 Clean NO ACCIDENTS"certified+FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
12281307

2007 Chevrolet Colorado

"4X4 Clean NO ACCIDENTS"certified+FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1741955626
  2. 1741955633
  3. 1741955641
  4. 1741955650
  5. 1741955659
  6. 1741955668
  7. 1741955675
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
342,310KM
VIN 1GCDT19E978238616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 342,310 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS come fully loaded 4X4 excellent for WORK or PLAY.  Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).   www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2014 Chevrolet Cruze "Holy COW" Certified + FREE 6M warranty 124,392 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Chevrolet Colorado
2007 Chevrolet Colorado "4X4 Clean NO ACCIDENTS"certified+FREE 6M warranty 342,310 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Dodge Ram 1500
2008 Dodge Ram 1500 "4X4 WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty 173,205 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2007 Chevrolet Colorado