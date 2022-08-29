Menu
2007 Chevrolet Express

269,443 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

269,443KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9019990
  • Stock #: 1410
  • VIN: 1GCGG25V771117945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 269,443 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS with lots or ROOM for COMPANY LOGO come fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Bucket Seats
Warranty Included
Transmission Overdrive Switch
FREE 6M WARRANTY

