2007 Chevrolet Express
"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
269,448KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9078391
- Stock #: 1410
- VIN: 1GCGG25V771117945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 269,448 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS with lots or ROOM for COMPANY LOGO come fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Bucket Seats
Warranty Included
Transmission Overdrive Switch
FREE 6M WARRANTY
