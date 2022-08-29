2007 Chevrolet Express

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,999 + taxes & licensing 2 6 9 , 4 4 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9226138

9226138 Stock #: 1410

1410 VIN: 1GCGG25V771117945

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 269,443 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Interior Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.