2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
"4X4 WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
232,433KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10523958
- Stock #: 713
- VIN: 2GCEK19J071589373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 232,433 KM
Vehicle Description
“WOW” 4X4 fully loaded excellent for WORK or PLAY comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1