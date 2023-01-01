Menu
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

232,433 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

"4X4 WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

"4X4 WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

232,433KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10523958
  • Stock #: 713
  • VIN: 2GCEK19J071589373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 232,433 KM

Vehicle Description

“WOW”  4X4 fully loaded excellent for WORK or PLAY comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.).  CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY

