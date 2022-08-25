$11,999+ tax & licensing
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
217,365KM
- Listing ID: 8990890
- Stock #: 1442
- VIN: 2GCEK13M071545876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 217,365 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS (only windshield claim) 4X4 excellent for WORK or PLAY comes fully loaded SUNROOF certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY
