"Black BEAUTY" with ONLY 122K come FULLY certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2007 Dodge Caliber

122,740 KM

Details

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
2007 Dodge Caliber

"Black BEAUTY only122K" certified+FREE 6M warranty

11966826

2007 Dodge Caliber

"Black BEAUTY only122K" certified+FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,740KM
VIN 1B3HB48B37D106103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,740 KM

Vehicle Description

“Black BEAUTY” with ONLY 122K come FULLY certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2007 Dodge Caliber