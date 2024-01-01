$4,999+ tax & licensing
2007 Dodge Caliber
"WOW only 122K" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
122,740KM
VIN 1B3HB48B37D106103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,740 KM
Vehicle Description
“Black BEAUTY” with ONLY 122K come FULLY certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
FREE 6M WARRANTY
