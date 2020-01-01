Menu
2007 Dodge Ram 1500

ST

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

ST

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Sale Price

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,242KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4480065
  • Stock #: 1210
  • VIN: 1D7HU18297J627292
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

“Holy COW” for WORK or PLAY this MONSTERS super clean NO ACCIDENTS with ONLY 141K comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

