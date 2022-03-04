Menu
2007 Dodge Ram 1500

262,320 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

SLT "WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

SLT "WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

262,320KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8560460
  • Stock #: 1426
  • VIN: 1D7HU18P37J506348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 262,320 KM

Vehicle Description

“WOW” 4X4  Monster for WORK or PLAY comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-XXXX

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
