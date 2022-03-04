$9,999+ tax & licensing
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2007 Dodge Ram 1500
"Work or PLAY" ***certified + FREE 6M warranty***
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
262,320KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8590889
- Stock #: 1426
- VIN: 1D7HU18P37J506348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 262,320 KM
Vehicle Description
“WOW” 4X4 Monster for WORK or PLAY comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. wwwkellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
