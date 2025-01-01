Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“WORK or PLAY” lots off room for company LOGO or easily converted to MOTOR HOME multiple uses vehicle comes fully Certify FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).   www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2007 GMC Savana 2500

219,400 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
2007 GMC Savana 2500

"WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2007 GMC Savana 2500

"WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
219,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTGG25V571161796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 1609
  • Mileage 219,400 KM

Vehicle Description

“WORK or PLAY” lots off room for company LOGO or easily converted to MOTOR HOME multiple uses vehicle comes fully Certify FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).   www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2007 GMC Savana 2500