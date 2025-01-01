$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 GMC Savana Cargo Van
"WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2007 GMC Savana Cargo Van
"WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
219,400KM
VIN 1GTGG25V571161796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 219,400 KM
Vehicle Description
“WORK or PLAY” lots off room for company LOGO or easily converted to MOTOR HOME multiple uses vehicle comes fully Certify FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL(905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Interior
Bucket Seats
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 "BOSS is MAD" certified + FREE 6M warranty 318,813 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 "WORK or PLAY seat 6" certified + FREE 6M warranty 262,222 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
1994 Jaguar XJ6 "U certify U save SPECIAL" Runs like NEW 201,195 KM $2,499 + tax & lic
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2007 GMC Savana Cargo Van