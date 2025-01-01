Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“WORK or PLAY” lots off room for company LOGO or easily converted to MOTOR HOME multiple uses vehicle comes fully Certify FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.   www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2007 GMC Savana Cargo Van

219,400 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2007 GMC Savana Cargo Van

"WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Used
219,400KM
VIN 1GTGG25V571161796

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 219,400 KM

“WORK or PLAY” lots off room for company LOGO or easily converted to MOTOR HOME multiple uses vehicle comes fully Certify FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.   www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks

Bucket Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Steel Wheels

Transmission Overdrive Switch

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983

905-683-7301
