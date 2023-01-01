Menu
2007 Honda Civic

165,342 KM

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

+ taxes & licensing

165,342KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9642640
  • Stock #: 1464
  • VIN: 2HGFG12607H005302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 165,342 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super CLEAN NO ACCIDENTS with ONLY 165k. In show room condition Comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Warranty Included
FREE 6M WARRANTY

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
