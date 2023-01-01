$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
2007 Honda Civic
2007 Honda Civic
"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
165,342KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9642640
- Stock #: 1464
- VIN: 2HGFG12607H005302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 165,342 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super CLEAN NO ACCIDENTS with ONLY 165k. In show room condition Comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Warranty Included
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top