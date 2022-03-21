$7,999+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Element
"WOW4X4 SUV" clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
- Listing ID: 8700410
- VIN: 5J6YH28737L800416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4 wheel drive SUV in SHOW ROOM condition fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil changes (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1