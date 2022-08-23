Menu
2007 Honda Element

209,340 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2007 Honda Element

2007 Honda Element

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2007 Honda Element

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

209,340KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8981374
  • Stock #: 687
  • VIN: 5J6YH28737L800416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,340 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4 wheel drive SUV in SHOW ROOM condition fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil changes (+hst & lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

