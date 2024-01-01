Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Wow Wow WOW’ fully loaded ONLY 176K Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). Please call  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2007 Jeep Liberty

176,813 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2007 Jeep Liberty

"WOW 4X4 SPORT SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2007 Jeep Liberty

"WOW 4X4 SPORT SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

176,813KM
Used
VIN 1J4GL58K07W653874

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1540
  • Mileage 176,813 KM

“Wow Wow WOW’ fully loaded ONLY 176K Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). Please call  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Equalizer
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY

