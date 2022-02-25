Menu
2007 Jeep Liberty

202,372 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Sport "Holy COW" **certified + FREE 6M warranty**

Sport "Holy COW" **certified + FREE 6M warranty**

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

202,372KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8439069
  • Stock #: 1405
  • VIN: 1J4GL48K27W612527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,372 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean 4X4 SUV  Sport come certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Equalizer
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

