Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2007 Jeep Liberty
Sport "Holy COW" **certified + FREE 6M warranty**
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
202,372KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8439069
- Stock #: 1405
- VIN: 1J4GL48K27W612527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 202,372 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean 4X4 SUV Sport come certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Equalizer
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
