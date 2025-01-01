2007 Mazda B-Series

$6,998+ taxes & licensing
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 217,500 KM
Vehicle Description
BLACK ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, DRIVES GREAT. JUST SPENT $1500 ON IT TO SAFETY. ALMOST NEW TIRES. LOTS OF NEW PARTS. 5 SPEED MANUAL. GREAT ON GAS.
CERTIIFED
UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM
SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626
ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
