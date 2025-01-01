Menu
BLACK ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, DRIVES GREAT. JUST SPENT $1500 ON IT TO SAFETY. ALMOST NEW TIRES. LOTS OF NEW PARTS. 5 SPEED MANUAL. GREAT ON GAS. 

 

CERTIIFED

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM 

SHAUN 416-270-3324 
NICK 647-834-5626 

ROW AUTO SALES INC 
509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 
TRADES WELCOME! 
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. 

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

2007 Mazda B-Series

217,500 KM

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing
2007 Mazda B-Series

SX

12842095

2007 Mazda B-Series

SX

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
217,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 4F4YR12D97PM07225

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 217,500 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Tire Pressure Monitor

Power Outlet

