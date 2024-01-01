Menu
"Zoom Zoom ZOOM" Four wheel drive 4 cylinder TURBO SPORT TOURING edition fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNROOF DUAL EXHAUST to many options to list.  Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., Lic. & omvic fee). (UPGRADE TO 3YR. 70K WARRENTY FOR ONLY 1299.+HST). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2007 Mazda CX-7

285,004 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

285,004KM
Used
VIN JM3ER293370140291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 285,004 KM

Vehicle Description

“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” Four wheel drive 4 cylinder TURBO SPORT TOURING edition fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNROOF DUAL EXHAUST to many options to list.  Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., Lic. & omvic fee). (UPGRADE TO 3YR. 70K WARRENTY FOR ONLY 1299.+HST). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
FREE 6M WARRANTY

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
