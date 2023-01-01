Menu
2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

211,276 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

"WOW 4x4 Luxury" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

"WOW 4x4 Luxury" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

211,276KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10055424
  Stock #: 1467
  VIN: WDBRF92H87F879184

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 211,276 KM

Vehicle Description

"WOW 4 wheel DRIVE luxury" In show room condition look & runs like NEW fully loaded leather interior to many option list. Comes certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Sun/Moonroof
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
