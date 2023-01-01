$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
"Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
211,276KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10219104
- Stock #: 1467
- VIN: WDBRF92H87F879184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 211,276 KM
Vehicle Description
“WOW 4 wheel DRIVE luxury” In show room condition look & runs like NEW fully loaded leather interior to many option list. Comes certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002 www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Sun/Moonroof
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1