2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $6,999 + taxes & licensing 2 1 1 , 2 7 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9605113

9605113 Stock #: 1467

1467 VIN: WDBRF92H87F879184

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 211,276 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player CD Changer Warranty Warranty Included Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Premium Synthetic Seats Sun/Moonroof FREE 6M WARRANTY

