$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2007 Nissan Sentra
"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
183,851KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9415648
- Stock #: 1463
- VIN: 3N1AB61E57L618510
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,851 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change. (+hst & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
FREE 6M WARRANTY
