<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst. Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2007 Pontiac G6

183,948 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2007 Pontiac G6

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1719081119
  2. 1719081130
  3. 1719081140
  4. 1719081150
  5. 1719081158
  6. 1719081171
  7. 1719081182
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,948KM
VIN 1G2ZG58B074260508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,948 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst. Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Active suspension
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

