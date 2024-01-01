$4,999+ tax & licensing
2007 Pontiac G6
"RUNS like NEW" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
183,948KM
VIN 1G2ZG58B074260508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,948 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst. Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Active suspension
FREE 6M WARRANTY
