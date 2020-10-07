Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Pontiac Montana

214,682 KM

Details Description Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2007 Pontiac Montana

2007 Pontiac Montana

"Holy COW" **clean NO ACCIDENTS+FREE 6M warranty**

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Pontiac Montana

"Holy COW" **clean NO ACCIDENTS+FREE 6M warranty**

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

214,682KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5844813
  • Stock #: 1272
  • VIN: 1GMDU031X7D182315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,682 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS comes fully loaded with DVD player for KIDS & Seats 7 . Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2014 Kia Soul EX+ "H...
 183,054 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2006 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 232,026 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Expre...
 202,194 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory