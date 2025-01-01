$3,500+ tax & licensing
2007 Pontiac Torrent
2007 Pontiac Torrent
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,129KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2CKDL73F976081947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonoma Red Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,129 KM
Vehicle Description
runs and drives. TPMS light is on. clean inside and out
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ajax
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
Call Dealer
438-364-XXXX(click to show)
2007 Pontiac Torrent