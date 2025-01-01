Menu
<p>runs and drives. TPMS light is on. clean inside and out</p>

2007 Pontiac Torrent

154,129 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
12144306

Location

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

Used
154,129KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2CKDL73F976081947

  • Exterior Colour Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,129 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

