2007 Suzuki SX4

319,990 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2007 Suzuki SX4

2007 Suzuki SX4

"4X4 Sport Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2007 Suzuki SX4

"4X4 Sport Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

319,990KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8433864
  Stock #: 1400
  VIN: JS2YB413675106758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1400
  • Mileage 319,990 KM

Vehicle Description

“Gas MISER” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 manual transmission excellent for WORK or PLAY comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Warranty Included
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
