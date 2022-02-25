2007 Suzuki SX4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $3,999 + taxes & licensing 3 1 9 , 9 9 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8433864

8433864 Stock #: 1400

1400 VIN: JS2YB413675106758

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1400

Mileage 319,990 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

