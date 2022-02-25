$3,999+ tax & licensing
2007 Suzuki SX4
"4X4 Sport Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
319,990KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8433864
- Stock #: 1400
- VIN: JS2YB413675106758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 319,990 KM
Vehicle Description
“Gas MISER” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 manual transmission excellent for WORK or PLAY comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Warranty Included
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
