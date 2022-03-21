$3,999+ tax & licensing
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2007 Suzuki SX4
2007 Suzuki SX4
"Holy COW 4X4 SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
319,990KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8973565
- Stock #: 1400
- VIN: JS2YB413675106758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 319,990 KM
Vehicle Description
“Gas MISER” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 manual transmission excellent for WORK or PLAY comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1