2007 Suzuki SX4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9030736

9030736 Stock #: 1400

1400 VIN: JS2YB413675106758

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 319,990 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features FREE 6M WARRANTY

