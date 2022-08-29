Menu
2007 Suzuki SX4

319,990 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

Used
  • Listing ID: 9059620
  • Stock #: 1400
  • VIN: JS2YB413675106758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 319,990 KM

Vehicle Description

“Gas MISER” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 manual transmission excellent for WORK or PLAY comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
FREE 6M WARRANTY

