RED ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, VERY CLEAN. LOW KMS. BRAND NEW TIRES. JUST SPENT $4000 TO SAFETY. DRIVES GREAT. MUST BE SEEN.

CERTIFIED

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
 9AM-9PM 

NICK 647-834-5626 
SHAUN 416-270-3324

ROW AUTO SALES INC 
509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 

TRADES WELCOME! 
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. 

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

2007 Toyota Camry

95,200 KM

Details Description Features

$8,200

+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn V6 Auto LE

2007 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn V6 Auto LE

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BK46KX7U004090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,200 KM

Vehicle Description

RED ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, VERY CLEAN. LOW KMS. BRAND NEW TIRES. JUST SPENT $4000 TO SAFETY. DRIVES GREAT. MUST BE SEEN.

 

CERTIFIED

 

 

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

 9AM-9PM 

 

NICK 647-834-5626 SHAUN 416-270-3324 ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7   TRADES WELCOME! 

OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Row Auto

Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
2007 Toyota Camry