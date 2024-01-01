$8,200+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Camry
4dr Sdn V6 Auto LE
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Certified
$8,200
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,200 KM
Vehicle Description
RED ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, VERY CLEAN. LOW KMS. BRAND NEW TIRES. JUST SPENT $4000 TO SAFETY. DRIVES GREAT. MUST BE SEEN.
CERTIFIED
FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
9AM-9PM
NICK 647-834-5626 SHAUN 416-270-3324 ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
Vehicle Features
