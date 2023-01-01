Menu
<p>Taxs, Licensing Fees and saftey are NOT included in the price. </p><p>Carfax will be provided upon request.</p>

2007 Toyota Sienna

180,193 KM

$6,199

+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Sienna

CE

2007 Toyota Sienna

CE

Carmatic Inc.

182 Hunt Street, Ajax, ON L1S 1P5

416-841-7227

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,199

+ taxes & licensing

180,193KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDZK29C17S070821

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 180,193 KM

Taxs, Licensing Fees and saftey are NOT included in the price. 

Carfax will be provided upon request.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Carmatic Inc.

Carmatic Inc.

182 Hunt Street, Ajax, ON L1S 1P5

416-841-XXXX

416-841-7227

$6,199

+ taxes & licensing

Carmatic Inc.

416-841-7227

2007 Toyota Sienna