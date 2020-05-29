Menu
$3,795

+ taxes & licensing

Prime Automobile

416-985-4800

2007 Volkswagen Rabbit

2007 Volkswagen Rabbit

5 DR HB

2007 Volkswagen Rabbit

5 DR HB

Location

Prime Automobile

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

416-985-4800

Sale Price

$3,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 170,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5174150
  • VIN: WVWDR71K77W070277
Exterior Colour
Teal
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Prime Automobile (416 985 4800) 2007  VolksWagon Rabbit.... Gas,Great on Gas. CERTIFIED..Heated Seats, VERY CLEAN VEHICLE, AUTOMATIC , POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT, Alloy Wheels, CRUISE CONTROL AM.FM.CD ...POWER OPTIONS, A/C ICE Cold, EXCELLENT Running and Drives Smooth.

Super comfortable for you and your family

Will be Certified Ready to GO

*******Financing Available******

HST & Licensing are EXTRA

******* Contact us 2 Hours prior to your arrival to the see Vehicle********

******Shop with Confidence.. We are proud Registered OMVIC Dealer *****

Prime AutoMobile
160 Dowty Rd,
Ajax,Ont
416-985-4800

Mon to Fri: 10am to 7pm Sat: 10 am to 3 pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

