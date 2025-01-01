Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” fully loaded 4X4 SUV with PNARAMIC sun roof LEATHER interior to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-7301 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2008 BMW X3

266,609 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 BMW X3

"3.0i 4X4 Luxury SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
12908570

2008 BMW X3

"3.0i 4X4 Luxury SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1756297646857
  2. 1756297647302
  3. 1756297647701
  4. 1756297648124
  5. 1756297648556
  6. 1756297648998
  7. 1756297649416
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
266,609KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBXPC73438WE52410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 266,609 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” fully loaded 4X4 SUV with PNARAMIC sun roof LEATHER interior to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-7301 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Cell Phone Hookup
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2012 MINI Cooper
2012 MINI Cooper "Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty 199,012 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Pilot
2010 Honda Pilot "WOW 4X4 Luxury SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty 294,960 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze
2012 Chevrolet Cruze "BOSS is MAD" certified + FREE 6M warranty 234,446 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2008 BMW X3