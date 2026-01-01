Menu
<p>“Holy COW” fully loaded 4X4 SUV with PNARAMIC sun roof LEATHER interior to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</p>

2008 BMW X3

266,611 KM

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
2008 BMW X3

"NICE 4X4 Luxury SPORT" certified+FREE 6M warranty

13497347

2008 BMW X3

"NICE 4X4 Luxury SPORT" certified+FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
266,611KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBXPC73438WE52410

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 266,611 KM

“Holy COW” fully loaded 4X4 SUV with PNARAMIC sun roof LEATHER interior to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Included

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Cell Phone Hookup
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

