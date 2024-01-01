Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” fully loaded POWER leather interior 2 SUNROOFS backup CAMERA duel EXHAUST easily SEAT 7 with DVD player for KIDS. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2008 Buick Enclave

228,960 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Buick Enclave

"4x4 Luxury SUV seat 7" certified+FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Buick Enclave

"4x4 Luxury SUV seat 7" certified+FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1710778536
  2. 1710778548
  3. 1710778558
  4. 1710778567
  5. 1710778575
  6. 1710778581
  7. 1710778586
  8. 1710778592
  9. 1710778599
  10. 1710778606
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
228,960KM
Used
VIN 5GAEV23768J173296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 228,960 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” fully loaded POWER leather interior 2 SUNROOFS backup CAMERA duel EXHAUST easily SEAT 7 with DVD player for KIDS. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2007 Mazda CX-7
2007 Mazda CX-7 "TURBO SPORT TOURING" certified + FREE 6M warranty 285,004 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan "WORK or PLAY seat 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty 174,702 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW X3
2011 BMW X3 "Clean NO ACCIDENTS" Certified + FREE 6M warranty 208,253 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2008 Buick Enclave