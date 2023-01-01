$6,999+ tax & licensing
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2008 Cadillac CTS
"Like NEW LOW price" certified & FREE 6M warranty
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
262,584KM
- Listing ID: 10007220
- Stock #: 1472
- VIN: 1G6DF577780177739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 262,584 KM
Vehicle Description
” Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded power leather interior SUNROOF duel exhaust to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
FREE 6M WARRANTY
