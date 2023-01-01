Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Cadillac CTS

262,584 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2008 Cadillac CTS

2008 Cadillac CTS

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Cadillac CTS

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1689169583
  2. 1689169589
  3. 1689169594
  4. 1689169601
  5. 1689169606
  6. 1689169612
  7. 1689169617
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
262,584KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10170213
  • Stock #: 1472
  • VIN: 1G6DF577780177739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 262,584 KM

Vehicle Description

” Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded power leather interior SUNROOF duel exhaust to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2009 Chevrolet Aveo ...
 188,589 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Odyssey "...
 329,597 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 "STOW ...
 211,618 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory