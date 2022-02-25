$3,999+ tax & licensing
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt
"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
217,499KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8348688
- Stock #: 1384
- VIN: 1G1AL55F587341847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 217,499 KM
Vehicle Description
“Gas MISER” loaded fully certified + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-4599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
