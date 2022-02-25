Menu
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt

217,499 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6 month warranty

"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6 month warranty

Location

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

217,499KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8419041
  • Stock #: 1384
  • VIN: 1G1AL55F587341847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 217,499 KM

Vehicle Description

“Gas MISER” loaded fully certified + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-4599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
