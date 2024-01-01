Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“WOW” 4X4 WORK or PLAY 5 cylinder pickup UNDER COATED yearly comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst. Lic. & Omvic fee). NOTE: US vehicle in MILES. Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2008 Chevrolet Colorado

189,848 MI

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Chevrolet Colorado

"4X4 WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet Colorado

"4X4 WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1720628619
  2. 1720628628
  3. 1720628637
  4. 1720628646
  5. 1720628660
  6. 1720628671
  7. 1720628681
  8. 1720628691
  9. 1720628699
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,848MI
VIN 1GCDT13EX88127826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,848 MI

Vehicle Description

“WOW” 4X4 WORK or PLAY 5 cylinder pickup UNDER COATED yearly comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst. Lic. & Omvic fee). NOTE: US vehicle in MILES. Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2010 Mazda CX-7
2010 Mazda CX-7 "Show ROOM condition" certified + FREE 6M warranty 252,081 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe "WOW" certified + FREE 6M warranty 164,960 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet HHR
2011 Chevrolet HHR "El cheapo DEAL" certified + FREE 6M warranty 371,020 KM $3,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Colorado