<p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>“U certify U save SPECIAL” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 excellent for WORK or PLAY (+hst, lic & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. Sold AS IS : The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.</span><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.</span></p>

2008 Chevrolet Colorado

255,288 KM

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
255,288KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1gcdt29e488221892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray/White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 255,288 KM

Vehicle Description

“U certify U save SPECIAL” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 excellent for WORK or PLAY (+hst, lic & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. Sold AS IS : The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983

