$4,499+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Colorado
"U certify U save SPECIAL" 4X4 WORK or PLAY
2008 Chevrolet Colorado
"U certify U save SPECIAL" 4X4 WORK or PLAY
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Sold As Is
$4,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray/White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 255,288 KM
Vehicle Description
“U certify U save SPECIAL” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 excellent for WORK or PLAY (+hst, lic & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. Sold AS IS : The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
Kelly and Sons Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
+ taxes & licensing
905-683-1983