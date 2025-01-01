$6,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Chevrolet Colorado
"4X4 WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2008 Chevrolet Colorado
"4X4 WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
255,288KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCDT29E488221892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 737
- Mileage 255,288 KM
Vehicle Description
“The BEAST” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst. Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
2010 Nissan Versa "Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty 172,711 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
2008 BMW X3 "3.0i 4X4 Luxury SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty 266,609 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
2008 MINI Cooper "COOL CAR only 163K" certified + FREE 6M warranty 163,424 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2008 Chevrolet Colorado