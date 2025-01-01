Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“The BEAST” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst. Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2008 Chevrolet Colorado

255,288 KM

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Colorado

"4X4 WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

12913226

2008 Chevrolet Colorado

"4X4 WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
255,288KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCDT29E488221892

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 737
  • Mileage 255,288 KM

“The BEAST” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst. Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

