Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

127,302 KM

Details Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle
12380835

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

  1. 12380835
  2. 12380835
  3. 12380835
  4. 12380835
  5. 12380835
  6. 12380835
  7. 12380835
  8. 12380835
Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,302KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2CNDL13F086320819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,302 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Recognition

Additional Features

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2008 Toyota Corolla S for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
2008 Toyota Corolla S 140,066 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Corolla S for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
2009 Toyota Corolla S 255,610 KM $2,900 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Impala LT for sale in Ajax, ON
2010 Chevrolet Impala LT 104,643 KM $3,500 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

Call Dealer

438-364-XXXX

(click to show)

438-364-2067

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

438-364-2067

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Equinox