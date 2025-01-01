$2,500+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
2008 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
127,302KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2CNDL13F086320819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,302 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Media / Nav / Comm
Voice Recognition
Additional Features
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ajax
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
438-364-2067
2008 Chevrolet Equinox