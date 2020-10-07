Menu
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

201,335 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

K1500 "Holy COW" **certified + FREE 6M warranty**

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

K1500 "Holy COW" **certified + FREE 6M warranty**

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

201,335KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6089661
  Stock #: 647
  VIN: 2GCEK133481154836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,335 KM

Vehicle Description

"Holy COW" this 4X4 GREEN Machine fully loaded in SHOW ROOM condition comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

